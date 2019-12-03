Hyderabad police arrests 23-year-old for obscene comments about gangrape victim

Image Source : PTI Hyderabad Gangrape fallout: Cyber police arrests 23-year-old for obscene comments on Facebook about victim

Hyderabad cyber police has arrested a 23-year-old for posting obscene comments on Facebook regarding the victim of the brutal gangrape-murder that took place in the city last week. As per reports, the 23-year-old posted derogatory comments about the victim from his facebook account which was noted by the Cyber branch of the Hyderabad police.

Hyderabad Police earlier arrested the four main accused in the case and sent them to judicial custody of 14 days. The four accused were all lorry drivers and cleaners who had masterminded the plan which saw the 26-year-old doctor get brutally raped and then burnt. The police found the charred body on the morning of Thursday, November 28.

On the ill-fated night of November 27, the victim was coming back from her clinic when she was raped by 4 men in a planned manner where the accused punctured the victim's scooty's tire in order to have her stranded in the middle of nowhere. As per reports, when the victim regained her consciousness after being raped she started shouting which is when the four accused decided to kill her. They strangled her to death and then burnt her body and left it under a bridge on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The barbaric incident has incited major protests and agitations across the country against the growing incidents of rape in the country. The mass consent in the country is that these rape accused need to be dealt with in the most stringent of manners. Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachhan went on to say that these victims should be handed over to the public to deal with.

