Was waiting for her at home with food prepared: Hyderabad vet's mother recalls last conversation with daughter

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Hyderabad vet's mother, father narrate ordeal

The gruesome gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has sparked national outrage. People across Telangana and other parts of the country have come out to the streets in demand of justice for the young doctor. The charred body of the vet was found in Shadnagar area on the outskirts of Hyderabad after she was brutally gangraped and murdered by four people, who were consuming alcohol.

Meanwhile, the mother of the veterinary doctor has put forth her demands of burning the culprits in the same manner, like her daughter was burnt.

Speaking to the media, the young doctor's mother said, "I want them to burn in the same way they burnt my daughter."

"The last time she spoke to me was on her way home and she asked me to cut fruit as she was hungry. Even then she didn't tell me anything about the flat tyre and I was waiting for her at home with food prepared," the mother of the Hyderabad vet told Aaj Tak TV.

The family hasn't slept since last Thursday, the day when they last spoke to their daughter, the father of the young doctor said.

"Police took us to identify the body the next day at 10 am. I immediately recognised my daughter seeing parts of the charred body and some items that were lying around. The police didn't bother to inform us after 7:30 am when they found her," he said.

"People keep telling us she should have called the police on 100. There are so many steps and instructions to follow on 100 that a person would have to rehearse before calling them. Name one person in Telangana who has been saved after dialing 100," the father asks.

The father remembers the way his daughter used to study for 14 hours a day to achieve her dreams.

"She had fulfilled her dream. She would study 14 hours a day and then got a job, which she did for 3 years. Then she died," the father says.

Commenting on the punishment the rapists should be given, the father of the 26-year-old vet said it is for the government to decide.

"The government should be the one to act. If it's left on the public, it would create a law and order situation across the country. Make stronger laws to prevent such incidents," the father said.

Meanwhile, the four accused in the gangrape and murder of the vet have been lodged into prison and have been kept in solitary confinement at Cherlapally Prison in Hyderabad.

As the outrage over the young doctor's rape and murder case gained momentum, over 15 lakh people from across the country have signed petitions in the last four days seeking justice for the 27-year-old veterinarian who was brutally raped and murdered in Hyderabad.

Started on November 29, the petition gathered 3 lakh supporters in just 24 hours and continued to grow rapidly, according to a statement.

"Within four days, over 500 petitions have been started by regular citizens in an attempt to register protest and anger and the biggest petition that has gathered the signatures of over 8 lakh people has been started by another veterinarian from Mumbai Dr. Shantanu Kodape," the statement said.

Also Read | Media asked to stop showing pics of Hyderabad rape accused

Also Read | Security heightened at Cherlapally jail as protesters demand justice for Hyderabad vet

Also Read | Hyderabad rape accused served mutton curry in high-security Telangana jail