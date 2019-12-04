Hyderabad doctor rape-murder: All four accused sent to 7-day police custody

All four accused in the Hyderabad doctor's vet gangrape and murder case have been sent to seven-day police custody. The veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire.

The gang-rape and murder case of Hyderabad veterinarian will go in a fast-track court for trial, the Telangana High Court gave its approval on Wednesday. The high court cleared the way for setting up the court after proposal was sent by Law Secretary. The fast-track court will be set up in Mahbubnagar.

From Hyderabad to Delhi, there have been widespread protests ever since the case came to light. People from all walks of life have been protesting and demanding death for the four accused in the horrific rape and murder case. Parliamentarians too are in favour of stricter laws.

