Hyderabad doctor rape-murder case to be heard in a fast-track court, Telangana High Court gives approval

The gang-rape and murder case of Hyderabad veterinarian will go in a fast-track court for trial, the Telangana High Court gave its approval on Wednesday. According to news agency IANS, the high court cleared the way for setting up the court after proposal was sent by Law Secretary. Official sources said the government is likely to issue orders in this regard later in the day.

The brutal gang-rape and murder of the 27-year-old veterinarian shook the nation. She was gang-raped and murdered by four persons near Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of November 27. They later dumped the body near Shadnagar town and set afire. Later on November 29, all four accused -- two truck drivers and two cleaners -- were arrested by the Cyberabad Police. The four trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of her scooty and committed the heinous crime when she reached a toll gate to pick her parked vehicle and return home.

