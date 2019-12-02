Lynch the rapists, Jaya Bachchan demands in Parliament. Do you agree?

Representational Image

From streets to Parliament, the nation is demanding justice for the 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian who was raped and brutally murdered last week. The country is devastated by the never-ending heinous cases of crimes against women. While some want capital punishment or the death penalty, others want rapists to be hanged or publicly lynched. Angry citizens are even demanding castration.

The gruesome rape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian shook the Parliament today. Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said that not just name and shame, but perhaps lynching, though too extreme, would be the only way to put an end for once and all to such crimes against women.

Senior leaders called for fast-tracking the case and exemplary punishment for the culprits. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that many legislations had been enacted in the past to deal with such heinous crimes but it was time for people from across society to rise against such acts of brutality.

Trinamool member Shantanu Sen said that strong steps must be taken by bringing legislation, by setting up fast-track courts and exemplary punishment.

Speaking on the issue, DMK leader P Wilson said that the law for dealing with such incidents were not stringent and suggested that courts should be empowered to order surgical or chemical castration for serious offences like rape and murder.

Do you agree with what our Parliamentarians say? Do you agree with Jaya Bachchan's demand for lynching the rapists publicly, or Wilson's castration suggestion? Make your voice heard.

