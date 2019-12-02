'Shout and run towards crowded areas': Hyderabad Police issues advisory in wake of doctor's rape-murder

Protester wearing black band against rape and brutal murder of Hyderabad veterinarian last week.

After the heinous gangrape and murder of a veterinarian, the Hyderabad Police has issued an advisory listing out precautionary steps to be taken by women. From Hyderabad to Delhi, people are out on the streets demanding justice for the girl and demanding stricter laws for the safety of women.

The charred body of the 27-year-old woman was found under a culvert near Hyderabad on November 27, a day after she went missing. Her burnt body was noticed by some passers-by who alerted the police.

HYDERABAD POLICE ADVISORY FOR WOMEN:

1. While traveling, the girl should tell her family or close relatives/friends where she is going and when she will be back.

2. Share last location if possible.

3. If travelling in taxi or auto, share the picture of the vehicle's number plate, contact details (on the backside of the auto driver's seat, ID card will be available in case of taxis)

4. Get to know about the route if going to an unfamiliar place

5. Always wait in crowded areas and in illuminated areas, not isolated spots. Never hesitate in giving signal to police patrol cars or Blue colt police motorcycles in the area for help. They are for your safety and security.

6. If there is no person around, you should walk to the nearest shop, commercial unit and stand very close to it, so moving traffic can easily observe you.

7. Always be ready to all Dial 100.

8. Download hawkeye and put the location services on at all times.

9. In suspicious circumstances, please ask help from passengers.

10. If there are no passengers or passer-byes, act like you are talking to your relative on phone who is a police, and share all the details of place and vehicles and people around you, this will scare them.

11. Be confident and talk loud when confronted. Shout for help if situation requires.

12. If you are in a helpless situation, please shout and run towards crowded areas.

13. Together we work to prevent crimes . Inform local police about local bad hats .

14 . In case you want to send some pictures for verification, you can send on WhatsApp at 9490616555.

