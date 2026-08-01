51 wounds, body dumped in drain: How Ankit Sharma murder case led to Tahir Hussain's life sentence

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment after convicting them for murdering Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the death sentence after hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment.

The Delhi Police earlier had sought the death penalty for all five convicts, contending that the offence fell within the "rarest of rare" category. During the hearing of the matter, Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey argued that Sharma was brutally killed and no mercy had been shown to him during the assault.

The court stated that the murder was extremely brutal, but it was not a case that warranted the death penalty. The court sentenced Tahir Hussain, Nazim, Qasim, Anas, and Javed separately for murder, kidnapping, rioting, and spreading communal hatred.

Court awards life imprisonment with penalty

The court imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on Tahir Hussain and Rs 25,000 each on the other four convicts. The court said Rs 500,000 of this fine will be given as compensation to Ankit Sharma's family. The public prosecutor told the court that this case was the "rarest of rare" and the culprits should be hanged. He argued that Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered during the riots and had 51 injuries on his body.

Why was life imprisonment given, not death penalty?

The defense lawyer argued that none of the accused had been directly convicted of the murder. He stated that all of them were sentenced based on shared responsibility under Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code. He added that the accused had behaved well in prison and were likely to change in life. The court acknowledged in its verdict that the murder of Ankit Sharma was extremely painful and inhumane.

However, it also stated that the prosecution failed to prove that there was no possibility of the accused's reformation. The court also acknowledged that no specific role of any of the accused in the murder had been proven. For this reason, the court refused to impose the death penalty and instead sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Ankit Sharma murdered, body recovered from drain

It should be noted that Ankit Sharma went missing from his home in Chand Bagh, Delhi, on February 25, 2020, to assess local clashes and pacify the crowd. His body was recovered a day later from a nearby drain, with 51 injuries (both sharp and blunt) caused by knives, heavy rods, and stones.

What did the investigation reveal about Tahir Hussain?

The case against Tahir Hussain proved that he was the one to incite and lead the violent mob operating from his multi-storey building in Chand Bagh. Investigators also showed that Hussain had turned his rooftop into a strong operational base at the height of the communal violence. Moreover, the witnesses in the case stated that members of the mob targeted Ankit Sharma, overpowered him, and dragged him near Hussain's house, where they inflicted fatal injuries on him.

Why court made Tahir Hussain an accused?

The Delhi court found that Tahir Hussain actively incited the mob, escalated communal tensions, and directed violent acts against the victim and local residents. The prosecution proved in court that Ankit Sharma was abducted with the intention of secretly confining and murdering him, after which his body was dumped in the Khajuri Khas drain. The case was based on forensic findings collected during the investigation, objects seized, and witness statements.

Ankit Sharma had 51 wounds on his body

Law enforcement agencies recovered a large quantity of petrol bombs, country-made slingshots, heavy stones, and acid pouches from the terrace of Tahir Hussain's property. Several witnesses saw Hussain on his terrace during the attack and confirmed that he was directing the mob's actions and instigating stone pelting.

Medical evidence also revealed 51 distinct wounds on Ankit Sharma's body, confirming that he was attacked by multiple armed assailants over a prolonged period and deliberately. Call detail records (CDRs) and cell tower location data confirmed the accused's presence at the crime scene at the time of the incident.

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