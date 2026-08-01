OPINION | Barbaric murder: Life term not enough for Tahir Hussain

New Delhi:

Six years after the 2020 Delhi riots, a court in Delhi sentenced former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others to life imprisonment for murdering an IB officer, Ankit Sharma, brutally.

I was shocked when I read the full verdict delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

He described in detail, how a violent crowd, in a planned action, cornered Ankit Sharma, beat him up and when he fell down, he was stabbed with weapons. The killers dragged his body and threw it into a drain.

I remembered the day, six years ago, when our reporters told me how Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered by a mob. The killers knew he was an IB officer and had no enmity with anybody, yet he was targeted.

In order to strike terror in their locality, they repeatedly stabbed Ankit and crossed all limits.

I believe a life imprisonment is not enough for this cruelty. Tahir Hussain was a leader of the then ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, he was an elected councillor. That is why his crime is all the more serious.

Delhi Police: Let us shed tears for those who faced attacks

Family members of two Delhi Police ACPs, one sub-inspector and one assistant sub-inspector narrated their woes at a press conference on Friday.

They wanted the nation to know how policemen faced brutal attacks when they were dealing with violent protests in Delhi.

More than 250 Delhi Police personnel were injured during the violent protests from July 20 till July 25. Police officers were deliberately targeted by anti-social elements.

However, Cockroach Janata Party Abhijeet Dipke blamed BJP for the attacks on Delhi policemen. Dipke said he has full sympathy with the injured policemen, but BJP had infiltrated its ‘goondas’ during the protests to target policemen.

Just imagine the pain of a daughter who watches in a video how a mob thrashed her father. What will she think?

Imagine the son watching his father, winner of four gallantry awards, being led away with severe head injuries? Won’t his heart cry out?

Think about the wife who watched the video of how her husband’s helmet was broken and he was thrashed while protecting Parliament premises. Won’t it break her heart?

Think what will happen if family members ask their father or uncle to leave the police job?

Policemen get both ends of the stick. On one hand, they are under orders from the government to use minimum force, and on the other hand, they have to bear pressure from their families.

Their family members ask them: Was this the reason why you joined the police force? These police officers have no answers.

The CJP founder says, BJP had planted its men in the crowd to beat policemen. CJP should demand the arrest of all those who beat up these policemen. Everything is available on camera, their faces can be recognised. The truth will come out.

Pappu’s drama: Will have to face the wrath of sadhus

MP Pappu Yadav created a drama of sorts in the Parliament premises on Friday, when he donned saffron robes of a sadhu, brought a tin for collecting donations. He also carried a picture of Lord Ram Lala. Pappu was trying to enact the theft of Ram Mandir temple donation money.

His stunt may prove costly. Rahul Gandhi walked in and tried to put some money in the box, but it was quickly snatched away and pocketed by Pappu Yadav. The latter then fell at the feet of Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad seeking forgiveness.

The video quickly went viral on social and electronic media, but the joy was short-lived.

BJP leaders hit back. Union Minister Giriraj Singh pointed out that the Ram Mandir temple donation was not stolen by sadhus, but by people engaged in counting. He said this is a clear case of insulting Sanatan dharma.

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said, making Papu Yadav, who had a criminal past, as sadhu, is, in itself, an insult to Sanatan Dharma. He alleged that it was all Rahul Gandhi’s plan to enact this skit.

By taking part in Pappu Yadav’s stunt, Rahul Gandhi has proved once again that he loves making mockery of others. But this time, his act could prove costly.

For Pappu Yadav, it was merely an issue of making a funny reel. Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav’s reels on social media have become viral, and Pappu Yadav wanted to draw more views for his reel. By doing this, he has made the Sant Samaj of sadhus unhappy.

There was no saffron-robed sadhu involved in the theft of Ram Mandir donation money. All those arrested were not sadhus, but common people involved in counting. The manner in which Pappu Yadav made fun of sadhus can prove costly for the opposition.

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