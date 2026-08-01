Girl who abused PM Modi at CJP protest posts apology video: 'I'm only 15, forgive me, was misled by some'

New Delhi:

A woman accused of raising abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the July 23 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has issued a public apology in a video that has surfaced online. In the video, she claims to be 15 years old and says she was influenced by others at the protest who were chanting abusive slogans against the Prime Minister.

With folded hands, the woman says she attended the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place and got carried away by the atmosphere. "I came under the influence of those people. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she says in the video.

Describing the incident as her "first and last mistake," she adds, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."

The apology video has gone viral on social media. However, India TV could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Girl claims she's 15 years old

The woman's claim that she is 15 years old has raised questions, as Saurav Das, a spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the Jantar Mantar protest, had earlier stated that she was 25.

India TV has not been able to independently verify her age, although some media reports claimed the FIR filed against her in Noida listed her age as 25.

Want to forgive children who make mistake: PM Modi reacts to viral video

The apology surfaced just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video message on Instagram on Friday, saying he had forgiven the students accused of abusing him during the protest and urging society to guide them instead of seeking punishment.

"The abusive slogans used against me and my late mother were deeply disturbing," the Prime Minister said. "But young people should be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes."

Earlier, a Zero FIR was registered against the protester at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged derogatory slogans raised during the July 23 demonstration.

FIR lodged, girl's house found locked

According to the complaint, the accused used abusive language against the Prime Minister, allegedly insulting the dignity of the constitutional office. The complaint further alleged that the remarks were intended to incite ill-will and disturb public peace.

Police registered the case under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Zero FIR has since been transferred to Delhi's Parliament Street Police Station, which will carry out the investigation and take further legal action.

According to available information, the woman lived with her mother in a housing society in Noida. The apartment is currently locked, and security personnel told police she has not returned since the Jantar Mantar protest. Investigators have also visited the society and questioned residents as part of the ongoing probe.

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