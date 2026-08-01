A terror plot to 'honey-trap' politicians? Jharkhand woman held in suspected plan to target Bengal CM

Kolkata:

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested a woman from neighbouring Jharkhand, who was an accomplice suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Mohammad Hamim Mondal, said officials on Saturday. Mondal, arrested from Bardhaman on Thursday, was reportedly plotting an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The woman was identified as Arpita Sarkar, who was apprehended from the Sahibganj district on Friday. She is originally a resident of the Barharwa area of Sahibganj. The police believe Sarkar and Mondal were in constant touch via WhatsApp and their chats have been retrieved.

She was been brought back to Purba Bardhaman, where she will be produced before a court later in the day.

Honey-trapping politicians?

According to the police, Sarkar was used by Mondal to 'honey-trap' influential political leaders in West Bengal in order to collect their personal information. She reportedly had managed to 'honey-trap' the son of a minister. A thorough investigation is now being carried out to find what information was collected by her to conduct terror attacks.

"Sarkar allegedly played a key role in a 'honey-trap' network used to lure targets as part of the suspected module's activities. Our investigation suggests that the accused attempted to build a network to access sensitive personal information of certain political personalities," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"The woman was allegedly used to develop contacts and facilitate the collection of such information. We are verifying the digital evidence and examining the exact nature of her role," he added.

A plot to attack CM Adhikari?

Coming to Mondal, he was arrested from his rented accommodation in Bardhaman. The police believe he is a close aide of Sajjad Bhat, who was the mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Mondal, who originally is from Howrah and also has property in Kolkata's New Town area, was expanding JeM's terror network in eastern part of India. The police have said Mondal was gathering details regarding CM Adhikari to carry out an attack against him and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

CM Adhikari has said the matter will be thoroughly investigated by the STF because it concerns the national security. "This is an extremely sensitive matter. There are international links. It concerns national security. The STF is investigating the case and examining the information recovered from his mobile phone and other electronic devices," he said on Friday.

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