My didi was so badly burnt that my mother did not bid her final adieu: Hyderabad doctor's sister to India TV

Recalling the horror night, the sister of Hyderabad rape victim's said her mother couldn't even bid a final adieu to the 27-year-old veterinarian. The sister and father of the victim laid bare the details on India TV. The father demanded that the culprits be burnt to death and met with fate similar to that of his daughter.

The chilling incident in Hyderabad shook the entire nation, where a young veterinarian was burnt to death after she was gang raped by four men on November 27. The deceased's body was found dumped under the culvert at Shadnagar on November 28 morning. All the four men - including a truck driver and three cleaners- involved in the gruesome murder were arrested on November 29.

"I was not here. My wife and daughter rushed to a police station...they were asked to write an application...showed the CCTV. Police didn't search where she was reported missing. It took half an hour to one hour in the CCTV process. The police asked us if she had a boyfriend. Later they said the matter didn't come under their police station...asked to go to another police station...And some precious time got wasted here. We didn't get our girl back," the victim's father told India TV.

"My mother couldn't even see the body since it was so badly burnt," the victim's sister said. Demanding punishment for the rapists, the father said all the culprits must be burnt like his daughter was. "They must be hanged or burnt the way my daughter was set fire to," he said.

