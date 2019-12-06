Hyderabad police shoot dead 4 gangrape-murder accused in encounter: What we know so far

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Hyderabad rape and murder accused killed in police encounter

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case were killed during a police encounter early on Friday. The accused were trying to flee the spot as they were brought by the police to recreate the scene. As per reports, the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were gunned down at nearly 3 am on Friday.

Here are the updates:

08:21 am: Sister of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor​ expresses happiness over the encounter of all the four accused, says this would set an example for the entire country

08:16 am: Father of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was raped and murder by four expresses gratefulness for police action on accused. "My daughter will now rest in peace," the father said.

07:55 am: DCW chief Swati Maliwal says justice has been served to the Hyderabad veterinary doctor today. Every person who is accused in any rape case should be hanged to death within 6 months of the incident, Swati Maliwal says

07:30 am: All four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case killed in police encounter

