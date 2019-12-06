Hyderabad accused killed: Locals hail police, raise slogans, shower flowers

Image Source : INDIA TV Locals shower flowers on Hyderabad police

Huge crowd was witnessed near Shadnagar town at the spot where the body of the Hyderabad vet was burnt. It is the same spot where Hyderabad police had shot the accused in the gruesome gangrape and murder of the young lady doctor. Meanwhile, people at the spot were seen raising slogans and cheering for the police action on the accused. The killing of all four accused by the police was hailed by people who were demanding justice for the victim.

Some of them said the police delivered "instant justice" by eliminating the perpetrators of the gruesome crime.

After committing the gang-rape at Shamshabad near Hyderabad on the night of November 27, the accused had dumped the body and set it afire at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50 kms from Hyderabad.

The police gunned down all the four accused at the same place, where they were taken by the investigating officials to recreate the crime scene.

#WATCH Hyderabad: 'DCP Zindabad, ACP Zindabad' slogans raised near the spot where where accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian were killed in an encounter by Police earlier today. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/2alNad6iOt — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

Shadnagar town had witnessed massive protests on November 30, a day after the accused were arrested. The protesters who had gathered outside the police station had demanded that the accused be handed over to them so that they could be dealt with.

Police had a tough time controlling the crowd and they had to bring the magistrate to the police station to send the accused to judicial custody.

The protesters had pelted stones when the police were shifting the accused to Cherlapally Jail in Hyderabad.

