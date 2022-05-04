Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Hyderabad; key areas waterlogged, electricity supply disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, boats out for rescue in old city

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds lashed Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday. Boats were out in some parts of the city to rescue locals stuck at vulnerable locations. Authorities said there was a cloudburst leading to heavy rains in a short duration, inundating low-lying areas, disrupting vehicular traffic and electricity supply in many parts of the city.

High-intensity rains in a couple of hours left low-lying residential areas and roads inundated. The gusty winds also uprooted trees and led to blackouts in several areas.

Waterlogging on key roads in several areas in Hyderabad, including Basheerbagh, Khairatabad, Lakdi Ka Pul, Secunderabad, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Alwal and Uppal disrupted vehicular traffic.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were out with boats in the worst-affected areas in the old city to rescue people from marooned localities. Boats were pressed into service in Madina Nagar and Dhobhi Ghat in the Yakutpura constituency.

Some areas in the Bahadurpura constituency were also badly hit with flood water entering the houses.

"DRF teams clearing water stagnation, tree falls and providing citizens assistance in wake of inundation caused by sudden cloud burst," tweeted director, enforcement, vigilance, disaster management, GHMC.

The state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded 6.8 cm to 11.1 cm of rainfall in parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

Maredpally and Musheerabad in Hyderabad recorded rainfall of 8.68 and 7.73 cm.

Nalgonda, Medchal Malkangiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Peddapalli, Jagtiyal and other districts also received heavy rainfall with gusty winds and lightning.

Unseasonal rains provided relief to people reeling under sweltering heat but caused massive losses to farmers.

Paddy stored by farmers near procurement centers in various districts was damaged due to overnight and early morning rains. Farmers said they were waiting for their produce to be procured by authorities and appealed to the government to compensate for their losses.

(With inputs from IANS)

