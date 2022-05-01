Rain, hailstones hit Bengaluru, parts of Maharashtra while North India reels under severe heatwave | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengaluru receives pre-monsoon showers.

As Delhi, states in northern India continue to face extreme heatwave, parts of Maharashtra, Bengaluru on Sunday received first pre-monsoon showers of the season.

Heavy rainfall, hailstones occured in several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli on Sunday, bringing respite to people from scorching heatwave. People took to Twitter to share videos of first pre-monsoon showers. Take a look.

Thunderstorms, rain also hit many districts of Maharashtra including Amravati, Pune. Heavy rains lashed many areas in Amravati while Mocharda area of Dariyapur Ttaluka witnessed thunderstorm for about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday predicted that Delhi and adjacent states may also get respite from heatwave from May 1-5 will remain normal. The weather department predicted that thunderstorms, rain may also take place at some places in the coming days.

"From May 1-5, the temperature will be normal. No heatwave will be there, as per our predictions. Rainfall may occur in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. We have also given a thunderstorm and dust storm warning for these areas. Monsoon prediction is from May 15," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

"The temperature has been down at a few locations in the country today... so the heatwave will not be there today in many areas of eastern India & over north UP, Delhi, north Punjab & north Haryana," RK Jenamani said.

