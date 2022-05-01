In major relief, heatwave conditions to recede in northern, central India; light showers, thunderstorms likely

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Children play with water to beat the heat on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that Delhi and adjacent states may get a respite from heatwave conditions prevailing in the Central parts and Northeast of the country. The weather department predicted that the region may see thunderstorms and rain in the next few days while temperatures will remain normal.

"From May 1-5, the temperature will be normal. No heatwave will be there, as per our predictions. Rainfall may occur in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. We have also given a thunderstorm and dust storm warning for these areas. Monsoon prediction is from May 15," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD.

In a series of tweets, the weather department said that several parts of India will face intense heatwave conditions before the people see any relief from the extreme temperatures. It has also been predicted that northern and central parts of the country may see light showers along with dust storms and strong winds. This is likely to occur for the next four days over Punjab-Haryana- Delhi belt along with Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The weather department said that several parts of India will face intense heatwave conditions before the people see any relief from the extreme temperatures. Places like Madya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Telangana and Western Rajasthan will see extreme heat between May 1st and 2nd while the Kutch region, UP, and eastern Rajasthan may face extreme temperatures today.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has also been predicted over South Andaman Sea for Wednesday causing a low-pressure area over neighbouring regions. Northern states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also witness light rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR saw some respite from the scorching heat after the region received light showers in the early hours of Sunday.

ALSO READ | In respite from heatwave, parts of Delhi-NCR to receive light rain

ALSO READ | Odisha govt announces new timings for schools amid strong heatwave | Details

Latest India News