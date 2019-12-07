Image Source : PTI NHRC to begin probe into killing of Hyderabad rape accused

A fact-finding team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to arrive in Telangana on Saturday to launch a probe into the killing of all the four accused in a woman veterinarian's gang rape and murder case by the police in an alleged 'encounter' on Friday. A two-member team is likely to first visit Chatanpally near Shadnagar town, about 50 km from Hyderabad, where the police gunned down the accused in the alleged exchange of fire.

Sources said the team will inspect the scene of the 'encounter' for an on-the-spot investigation. It is likely to gather details of the police officers involved.

The team will then visit the government-run hospital where the bodies of the four accused were preserved after autopsy late Friday.

The NHRC on Friday took cognizance of the incident and ordered an inquiry. The human rights body said that the encounter was a matter of concern and needed to be probed carefully.

It asked Director General (Investigation) to immediately send a team for a fact-finding and on-the-spot investigation. The team of the Investigation Division of the Commission will be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The human rights body also felt that the police personnel were not properly alert and prepared for any untoward activity by the accused on the spot, which resulted in death of all four.

"The deceased had been arrested by the police during the investigation and a judgment in the matter by the competent court was yet to be pronounced. If, the arrested persons were actually guilty, they were to be punished as per law pursuant to the directions of the competent court," the NHRC said.

Police claimed that the accused attacked the police personnel and two of them even snatched weapons and opened fire, forcing the police to retaliate. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said all four died in retaliatory fire. Two policemen were also injured, but these were not bullet injuries.

The incident occurred early Friday when the police team had taken the accused to recover victim's mobile phone and watch they had hidden near the place where they set afire victim's body on the intervening night of September 27 and 28.

The accused had gang raped and killed the veterinarian near the outer Ring Road at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad and dumped the body and set it afire near Shadnagar.

On September 29, police arrested two truck drivers and two cleaners. The next day they were sent to judicial custody while police took custody of the accused on December 3 for interrogation.

Also Read: It ended where it all started: Hyderabad Police gives point-by-point account of encounter

Also Read: Unnao rape victim dies: Netizens want another Hyderabad-like encounter of culprits