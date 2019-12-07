Unnao rape victim dies: Netizens want another Hyderabad-like encounter of culprits

Four accused of gangraping and murder a young veterinarian in Hyderabad, were killed in an encounter by Police on Friday.

The Unnao rape victim, who was set ablaze, passed away at the Safdarjung hospital on Friday. After a battle of over 43 hours, the victim died due to a cardiac arrest. She had more than 90 per cent burn injuries. Meanwhile, netizens are demanding a Hyderabad-like encounter for the perpetrators of the crime in Uttar Pradesh by UP Police.

The Unnao rape victim was set ablaze by five men who had raped her in March and were out on bail. The 20-year-old victim ran for a kilometer with 90 per cent burns in intense pain, crying for help and assistance. She was on the way to Rae Bareli court when she was attacked and set on fire. Later, she managed to take a bystander's phone and called the emergency help number and police.

Twitter is abuzz with #unnaorape with netizens now calling for a Hyderabad style encounter for the perpetrators of the crime in Uttar Pradesh by the UP Police. All four accused in the gruesome rape and murder of a 27-year-old female veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by police in an encounter on Friday. The accused were taken to the scene of crime for recreation but they snatched weapons and attempted to flee, following which they were killed by the police.

"Unnao rape victim could not survive from burn injuries. How UP police is going to act now? Will it follow the precedent set by Hyderabad police? Accused is out already on bail...Let's see, how justice prevails and law takes its own course from here", said a tweet.

"RIP Unnao victim , hope with your life you will help redefine witness protection in our country", a netizen said.

"On the day when #unnaorape survivor is set on fire, four rape accused in telangana rape case are killed in an encounter by police, without trial", said another tweet..

"UP police you know what to do next". "karo encounter", is the sentiment on twitter. Another tweet said, "It's not a good reflection on part of the @UPGovt & @Uppolice! The threat was known and it could have taken steps to ensure a safe place elsewhere. Was tht not possible? She fought for justice, but the authorities have failed her!".

As per a report, Unnao is now the "rape capital" of Uttar Pradesh with a plethora of such cases.

