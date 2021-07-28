How Mansukh Mandaviya plans to change working of Health Ministry with 'Idea Box'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Idea Box' has been installed at each floor of the Union Health Ministry in New Delhi.

When you enter the Health Ministry at New Delhi's Nirman Bhawan, you will will notice 'IDEA BOX' installed on each floor. The wooden boxes with 'IDEA BOX' inscribed on them in capital letters were installed after Mansukh Mandaviya took charge of the ministry earlier this month. But what's the idea behind the 'IDEA BOX'?

Soon after taking charge as Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with all the senior officers of the junior secretary level and above. In the meeting, the minister talked about his style of working and shared how he tracked every issue, major projects with the timeline in his previous Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

Mandaviya categorically asked officers to bring about a the change in the work culture. He directed them that an Idea Box should be placed in each department. He shared that in shipping ministry many ideas were commercialised and employees were encouraged with monetary rewards. Idea Box will serve as solution for many challenges and issues of the department or ministry.

The minister said that while mentioning the problem, give the probable solution or any idea which can change the way ministry functions. He even asked officials to set three departmental targets and try to achieve them with a specific timeline. The minister is said to be following up on the suggestions very closely.

Meanwhile, sources said that some officials feel that they are being heard patiently and their suggestions are accepted. Many describe he change at the helm of the ministry as a fresh breeze of air that has boosted the morale of officers and other employees of the ministry.

