Covid vaccine for children likely in August: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vaccination for children to start in August: Centre

The Union Health Ministry is likely to start Covid vaccination for children in August. In the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Centre would likely start vaccinating children next month against coronavirus.

Mandaviya also said that India is soon going to be largest vaccine-producing country as more companies will get the production licence.

Earlier this month, Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccines, has said that vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's candidate are also testing vaccines for children. The results of the Covaxin trials are expected by September, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has said, adding that vaccinations for children could start by September.

Latest India News