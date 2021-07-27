Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid vaccine for children likely in August: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid vaccine for children likely in August: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said that India is soon going to be largest vaccine-producing country as more companies will get the production licence.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2021 15:53 IST
Vaccination for children to start in August: Centre
Image Source : PTI

Vaccination for children to start in August: Centre

The Union Health Ministry is likely to start Covid vaccination for children in August. In the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Centre would likely start vaccinating children next month against coronavirus. 

Mandaviya also said that India is soon going to be largest vaccine-producing country as more companies will get the production licence.

Earlier this month, Dr NK Arora, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccines, has said that vaccination for children will start by September with the Zydus vaccine for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's candidate are also testing vaccines for children. The results of the Covaxin trials are expected by September, AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria has said, adding that vaccinations for children could start by September.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X