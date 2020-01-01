Have a wonderful 2020: PM Modi extends New Year wishes

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of New Year took to Twitter and extended his greetings to the nation saying may this year be filled with joy and prosperity for all.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. Have a wonderful 2020!"

आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

People in the national capital thronged to restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to 2019 as police remained on the toes.

Tight security arrangements were made in the national capital and other metro cities across the country as people were out celebrating the new year.

Meanwhile, several countries in the world including France, Greece, UAE, Turkey, Australia, others welcomed the new year with fireworks.

