Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Have a wonderful 2020: PM Modi extends New Year wishes

Have a wonderful 2020: PM Modi extends New Year wishes

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. Have a wonderful 2020!"

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2020 7:48 IST
PM Modi

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of New Year took to Twitter and extended his greetings to the nation saying may this year be filled with joy and prosperity for all.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled. Have a wonderful 2020!"

People in the national capital thronged to restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to 2019 as police remained on the toes.

Tight security arrangements were made in the national capital and other metro cities across the country as people were out celebrating the new year. 

Meanwhile, several countries in the world including France, Greece, UAE, Turkey, Australia, others welcomed the new year with fireworks.

ALSO READHappy New Year 2020: A new decade is ushered in

ALSO READ: 17 per cent of babies to be born globally on Jan 1 will be Indian: UNICEF

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News