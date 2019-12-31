New Year's Eve 2020: Fireworks mark celebrations in Sydney, Aukland, Tokyo

Image Source : PTI/AP Tokyo: Fireworks explode on the Tokyo skyline near the Rainbow Bridge for the Christmas and New Year festive season at Odaiba in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

People across the globe are bidding farewell to a decade and ushering in New Year 2020. Photos from around the world are trickling in as people ring in New Year. In major countries of the world, New Year is marked with traditional fireworks to welcome the new decade.

Australia, New Zealand

Image Source : PTI Sydney new year celebrations

First visuals of new year celebrations came from down under as New Zealand and Australia step into the new decade with a massive fireworks show in all major cities. Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Wellington, Aukland were the first major cities in the world to celebrate the new decade.

New Zealand's major cities greeted the new year with traditional fireworks Wednesday morning (31 DEC. 2019). In Auckland, half a ton (453kg) of fireworks burst from the Sky Tower above the city center as large crowds celebrated below. The country is one of the first nations in the world to welcome 2020 and the new decade.

Our little Pacific paradise, #NewZealand, is the first major nation to usher in the #NewYear. Great firework display in Auckland! May 2020 be a great year for our great country and may all 5 million Kiwis have good health and happiness.



Japan

People flocked to temples and shrines in Japan, offering incense with their prayers to celebrate the passing of a year and the the first New Year's of the Reiwa era.

Under Japan's old-style calendar, linked to emperors' rules, Reiwa started in May, after Emperor Akihito stepped down and his son Naruhito became emperor.

Although Reiwa is entering its second year with 2020, Jan. 1 still marks Reiwa's first New Year's, the most important holiday in Japan.

“We have a new era and so I am hoping things will be better, although 2019 was also a good year because nothing bad happened," said Masashi Ogami, 38, who ran a sweet rice wine stall at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo, drawing a crowd of revelers.

Other stalls sold fried noodles and candied apples, as well as little figures and amulets in the shape of mice, the zodiac animal for 2020. Since the Year of the Mouse starts off the Asian zodiac, it's associated with starting anew.

The first year of the new decade will see Tokyo host the 2020 Olympics, an event that is creating much anticipation for the capital and the entire nation.

South Korea

Thousands of South Koreans filled cold downtown streets in Seoul ahead of a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall to send off an exhausting 2019 highlighted by political scandals, decaying job markets and crumbling diplomacy with North Korea.

Dignitaries picked to ring the old Bosingak bell at midnight included South Korean Major League Baseball pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and Pengsoo, a giant penguin character with a gruff voice and blunt personality that emerged as one of the country’s biggest TV stars in 2019.

The annual tolling of the “peace bell” at Imjingak park near the border with North Korea was canceled due to quarantine measures following an outbreak of African swine fever.

SAMOA

In Samoa, New Year's Eve was more somber than usual. While fireworks erupted at midnight from Mount Vaea, overlooking the capital, Apia, the end of the year was a time of sadness and remembrance.

A measles epidemic in late 2019 claimed 81 lives, mostly children under 5.

More than 5,600 measles cases were recorded in the nation of just under 200,000. With the epidemic now contained, the Samoa Observer newspaper named as its Person of the Year health workers who fought the outbreak.

“We have experienced extreme sadness and sorrow,” the newspaper said. “Since the first measles death, the pain has only deepened. But amidst much hopelessness and tears, we have also seen the best of mankind in this country's response.”