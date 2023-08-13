Haryana: Curfew to be relaxed on August 14, 15 in Nuh district | Check timings and other details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy police deployment on the Gurugram-Nuh border near KMP Expressway in the violence-hit Nuh district on Aug 9

Nuh violence: The District Magistrate of Nuh has announced curfew relaxation in the violence-ridden Nuh district from 6 am to 8 pm on August 14 and 15. However, the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31.

"Keeping in view, the information received from the Police department, in the exercise of the powers vested in me by virtue of Section-144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of public from 6 am to 8 pm (14.00 hours only) on 14.08.2023 and 15.08.2023," the order reads.

Punishment for violation of order

The District Magistrate further said that this order is passed ex-parte and is addressed to the public in general. However, if any person is found guilty of a violation of the aforesaid order, he will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and all other relevant rules as applicable.

Superintendent of Police Nuh will ensure the proper implementation of these orders.

"In exceptional cases, where the undersigned or concerned SDM is satisfied that it is essential for any person or persons to be allowed to move during curfew hours to seek urgent medical aid, may permit such person(s) for the purpose by issuing him/them curfew passes," it said.

Another procession on August 28

After the violence in Nuh, a mahapanchayat was organized by Hindu organizations in Palwal today. The Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad was stopped following the violence in Nuh on 31 July. But once again the decision was taken today to complete the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

Panchayat's decision was given by Panch Ratan Singh. He said, "Nuh violence should not be investigated by the NIA and not by the state government."

Hindu Mahapanchayat made these demands

The Hindu Mahapanchayat has Rs 1 crore and government jobs should be given to the families of those killed in the violence and Rs 50 lakhs for the injured. Also, those who have suffered loss should be assessed and compensation should be given to the victims.

The Mahapanchayat also said that all foreigners should be taken out of Nuh district and the government should not take a strict stance if weapons are being carried for self-defence. Police should identify the rioters and should take strict action against them. They also asked for a central forces' headquarters in Mewat.

Panchayat also demanded that the government should transfer cases related to the Nuh violence to Gurugram or other districts so that proper justice can be ensured. On August 28, the procession will be taken out again.

