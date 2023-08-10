Nuh violence: Two suspected rioters nabbed after police encounter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

Nuh violence: Two persons suspected to be involved in last week’s communal clashes in Haryana’s Nuh were arrested after an hour-long encounter in which one of them sustained leg injury, police said on Thursday (August 10).

The encounter broke out late at night on Wednesday near the hill of Sakho village in Tauru area of Nuh district, they added.

The police said that the duo were trying to flee on a bike and fell down after one of them was hit by a bullet in the leg.

“A country-made pistol, one cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

According to the police, there were reports that some accused are hiding in the Aravalli hills and therefore a search operation was undertaken for those involved in the Nuh violence.

“Inspector Sandeep Mor, in charge of Crime Investigation Agency, Tauru, received information last night that two suspected rioters were coming to Nuh via Tauru via Rajasthan,” police said.

Subsequently, a police team conducted a raid near Silkho hill and the accused tried to run away on a bike.

“When an attempt was made to stop them, they started firing on the police,” they added.

Police open fire

The police also opened fire in response in which one of the accused received bullet injury in his leg because of which both of them fell down leading to their arrest.

The accused were identified as Munfed and Saikul, residents of Gwarka village.

Munfed, who has a bullet injury in his leg, has been admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment.

“Two accused have been arrested and one of them is being treated in hospital. Further probe is underway," said Mukesh Kumar, DSP of Tauru.

Police spokesperson Krishna Kumar added that four to five rounds of fire took place from both sides. The encounter lasted for about an hour, the official said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on July 31.

Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

(With PTI inputs)

