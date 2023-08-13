Haryana: Hindu Mahapanchayat underway in Palwal amid cops' attempts to bring normalcy in Nuh | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police stop several leaders at Gurugram- Nuh border near KMP Expressway flyover while they were on their way to visit violence-hit areas of Nuh district

Nuh violence: Around two weeks after communal clashes erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district a Hindu group called a mahapanchayat today (August 13) in order to discuss the preparations to resume the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Brajmandal Dharmik Yatra, which was disrupted after stone pelting on July 31 (Monday).

The mahapanchayat, called by Sarv Hindu Samaj, was originally scheduled to be held in Nuh, but now it will be held in a village on the Palwal border after police reportedly denied permission for the event in the riot-affected district.

Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia told media that permission for the mahapanchayat was sought by Hindu groups in Nuh but the same was denied due to security reasons. “The situation in Nuh is peaceful now," he said.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a member of Bajrang Dal, told media that the Hindu mahapanchayat would be organised in Palwal district on Sunday under the supervision of Arun Jaildar, a senior VHP leader.

"In the mahapanchayat, the resumption of the Brajmandal Jalabjishek Yatra which was left unfinished due to the Nuh clashes will be discussed. The mahapanchayat is being organised to boost the confidence of the outfit members," Bhardwaj said.

Brajmandal Jalabjishek Yatra organised by the Vishva Hindu Prashid was stopped by mobsters on July 31 in Nuh which left six people dead and 88 injured during riots.

Palwal SP, Lokender Singh, however, said no permission was given yet.

"Yes, permission was sought for mahapanchayat but we did not give any permission yet. We are collecting some inputs and only after looking at the situation, we will decide," the SP said.

Internet ban to continue in Nuh till August 13:

Haryana Government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still critical and tense.

"Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district," the statement said."

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Haryana violence: Suspension of mobile internet extended till August 13 in Nuh

ALSO READ: Haryana violence: Curfew lifted in Nuh district after violent clashes, schools reopen | VIDEO

Latest India News