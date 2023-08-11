Haryana violence: Curfew lifted in Nuh district after violent clashes, schools reopen | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Local people at a market after curfew was relaxed for some hours in Nuh

Nuh violence: Schools and educational institutions opened today (August 11) in Nuh after being shut down due to incidents of violence. The district administration had said that the curfew will be relaxed from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm today.

According to Ravinder Jain, Principal of Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, some students from the primary section have returned to school, but higher-grade students are still not attending.

"Some students of the primary section have come however the higher grade students are not coming. Students who are participating in the August 15 program have also come. This is a good move by the administration," he said.

Curfew lifted till 3:00 pm:

District Magistrate (DM) of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata issued an order lifting the curfew for public movement from 07.00 am to 03.00 pm (8.00 hours only) on August 11. A separate order has been issued for banks.

Nuh district has witnessed violence following clashes between two groups broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people- including around 20 policemen- injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The district magistrate’s order further states that any person found guilty of violating the curfew will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and all other relevant rules. Superintendent of Police (SP) Nuh shall ensure the proper implementation of these orders, it read.

(With agencies inputs)

