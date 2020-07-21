Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lightning strikes at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Ghat | Photos

Lightning strikes at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Ghat | Photos

A wall near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar collapsed after a lightning strike on Monday night. As per reports, no one is injured in the incident, however, a structure where lightning struck suffered damages. Har Ki Pauri is one of the biggest ghats in Haridwar where river Ganga flows.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2020 15:17 IST
Haridwar, Har Ki Pauri
Image Source : AP

View of damaged wall at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri after lightning 

A wall near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar collapsed after a lightning strike on Monday night. As per reports, no one is injured in the incident, however, a structure where lightning struck suffered damages. Har Ki Pauri is one of the biggest ghats in Haridwar where river Ganga flows. Devotees all around the year visit the place to take a dip in the holy water of Ganges. The place is also known for its iconic aarti (sacred chants) which takes place every evening between 5 - 7 pm, depending on the season.

India Tv - Haridwar, Har Ki Pauri, Lightning

Image Source : @RAJESHAHUJAA_ TWITTER

A wall near Har Ki Pauri collapsed in an incident of a lightning strike in Haridwar last night. No injuries were reported.

India Tv - Haridwar, Har Ki Pauri, Lightning strike

Image Source : @RAJESHAHUJAA_ TWITTER

A wall near Har Ki Pauri collapsed in an incident of a lightning strike in Haridwar last night. No injuries were reported.

India Tv - Haridwar, har ki Pauri

Image Source : @RAJESHAHUJAA_ TWITTER

A wall near Har Ki Pauri collapsed in an incident of a lightning strike in Haridwar last night. No injuries were reported.

Rains have been continuing at isolated places in Uttarakhand as monsoon gets active. On Sunday, the entire Delhi-NCR belt including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Roorkee-Haridwar received heavy rains.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X