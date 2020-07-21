Lightning strikes at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri Ghat | Photos

A wall near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar collapsed after a lightning strike on Monday night. As per reports, no one is injured in the incident, however, a structure where lightning struck suffered damages. Har Ki Pauri is one of the biggest ghats in Haridwar where river Ganga flows. Devotees all around the year visit the place to take a dip in the holy water of Ganges. The place is also known for its iconic aarti (sacred chants) which takes place every evening between 5 - 7 pm, depending on the season.
Rains have been continuing at isolated places in Uttarakhand as monsoon gets active. On Sunday, the entire Delhi-NCR belt including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Roorkee-Haridwar received heavy rains.