Gurugram: DTCP to carry out demolition drive against more than 20 illegal colonies

Gurugram illegal colonies: The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has decided to soon begin a demolition drive against the illegal colonies in Gurugram. According to reports, more than 20 illegal colonies that are thriving in various parts of Gurugram have been identified so far. These illegal colonies are have been identified in Sohna, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar, Bhondsi, Badshahpur, village Chandu, Budheda and Sadhrana.

The department will not only demolish these colonies but FIR will also be lodged against those who are developing illegal colonies.

DTCP gives instructions to Tehsildar

"The DTCP has given clear instructions to the Tehsildar concerned that registries should not be done in these colonies, if this is done, then action will be taken against the Tehsildar concerned," news agency IANS quoted district town planner (enforcement) Manish Yadav as saying.

"We also appealed to the people not to invest in these illegal colonies. These illegal colonies come under section 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act. It is mandatory to take NOC from the Town and Country Planning Department before any activity," he said.

Demolition drive to start soon

Yadav said that the campaign will be started soon against illegal colonies. Information about registries conducted in villages Chandu, Budheda and Sadhrana on agricultural land has been sought from Tehsildar concerned.

