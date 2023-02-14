Tuesday, February 14, 2023
     
Delhi LG directs DDA to immediately stop Mehrauli demolition drive till further notice

This came hours after a delegation of BJP leaders met Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday over the Mehrauli anti-encroachment drive.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2023 20:05 IST
Image Source : PTI Mehrauli anti-encroachment drive.

In a major relief for the residents of Delhi's Mehrauli, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday directed the  Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stop its anti-encroachment drive till further instructions. 

Further details awaited.

 

