Gangster Ravi Pujari extradited to India from Senegal

Gangster Ravi Pujari, accused of committing serious offences including murder and extortion, has been extradited to India from Senegal

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari accused of committing serious offences including murder and extortion, has been brought to Bengaluru after he was extradited from Senegal on February 22, pursuant to an extradition request made by India in early 2019.

"Ravi Pujari will be produced before the magistrate tomorrow, we will ask for his judicial custody. He is absolutely fit and cooperating in the investigation process," Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (Law&Order) Amar Kumar Pandey said.

Gangster nabbed from South Africa

The gangster was nabbed in South Africa in a joint operation by the SA police and Senegal security agencies and was later extradited to Senegal, said police sources.

On learning about his arrest in Senegal, a team of police officers, including Additional Director General of Police Amar Kumar Pandey and Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil went to Senegal to bring him.

The team completed the extradition process and finally brought him to Bengaluru by an Air France flight.

Gangster arrested by Senegal authorities

The don was arrested by the Senegal authorities last year and the India police tried it's best to catch hold of him but failed as a local court there granted him bail.

The gangster then jumped the bail and fled Senegal and had holed up in South Africa, said police sources. The gangster was allegedly involved in many heinous crimes and had set up his network in Karnataka.

