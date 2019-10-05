Former PDP worker injured in militant firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Former PDP worker injured in militant firing in Anantnag

Militants on Saturday opened fire at a former PDP worker in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving him injured, police said.

Sajad Hussain Mantoo was shot at by the militants at his residence in Kokernag area of Anantnag, they said.

Mantoo received bullet injuries in his abdomen and thigh and was rushed to the district hospital, the police said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

The reason behind the attack is not known yet, a police official said.

Mantoo was formerly associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said.

