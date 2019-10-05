Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
Grenade attack rocks Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, 8 civilians injured

Anantnag Updated on: October 05, 2019 12:00 IST
Grenade attack outside deputy commissioner's office in Anantnag

At least eight persons were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Saturday.

They hurled a grenade on a security patrol outside the heavily guarded complex in Anantnag town, 55 km from here, around 11 a.m.

The grenade, however, missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing splinter injuries to eight pedestrians who were evacuated to hospital.

The attack sparked panic among people in the town. The area has been cordoned off by security forces and a hunt has been launched to nab the terrorists behind the attack.

No outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is the second attack on security forces in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

(With PTI inputs)

