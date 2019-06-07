Grenade attack on Sopore police station in Kashmir, 2 policemen injured

Terrorists lob grenade at Sopore police station, 2 policemen suffer splinter injuries

Terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore. Two policemen suffered splinter injuries in the attack.

The injured cops were identified as Abdul Aziz and Ali Mohammad. They were immediately rushed to DH Sopore for treatment.

Soon after the blast, security forces launched searches to track down the attackers.

Earlier on Friday, four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including two special police officers who had deserted the force recently, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. After receiving a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces at Panjran in Litter area of south Kashmir.

During the search operation the hiding militants fired at the search party of the forces. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter in which the two listed militants and two special police officers (SPOs), who had recently deserted the police force and became members of the proscribed outfit JeM, were killed. He said the listed militants have been identified as Ashiq Hussain Ganaie of Panjran Pulwama and Imran Ahmad Bhat of Arihal Pulwama.

The two SPOs were identified as Mohammad Salman Khan of Uthmulla Shopian and Shabir Ahmad Dar of Tujan Pulwama.

