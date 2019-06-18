Grenade attack on Pulwama police station, 10 injured

Image Source : PTI Grenade hurled at Pulwama police station

Terrorists hurled a grenade on Pulwama police station in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. At least 10 people were injured in a grenade blast.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at Pulwama police station, but it exploded outside the compound wall, injuring 10 people, three of them critically.

"Three critically injured civilians have been shifted to hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," a police source said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area

On Monday, an army convoy was hit by a vehicular IED device in Pulwama.