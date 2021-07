Follow us on Image Source : ANI Major fire breaks out at Tikri Kalan PVC market in Delhi; 26 fire tenders rushed

A major fire broke out at a godown in Tikri Kalan PVC market in Delhi Sunday night. At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No immediate casualties were reported.

