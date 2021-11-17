Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra gets one-year extention

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Highlights This move has come just days after Centre brought in ordinances to extend tenure of CBI, ED chiefs

Central agencies chiefs currently have fixed 2-year tenure, but govt can now give 3 annual extension

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the ordinances as Parliament is not in session

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra on Wednesday got one-year extension just days after the Centre brought in ordinances to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED chiefs up to five years.

On Monday, the Central government on Monday extended the tenure of the Home Secretary, Defence Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau and Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for a period of two years.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension on November 15, the tenure of these officials can be extended up to five years.

"Provided also that the Central government may, if it considers necessary in public interest to do so, give extension in service to the Defence Secretary. Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing and Director of Central Bureau of Investigation appointed under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946) and Director of Enforcement appointed under the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 (45 of 2003) in the Central government for such period or periods as it may deem proper on a case-to-case basis for reasons to be recorded in writing, subject to the condition that the total term of such Secretaries or Directors, as the case may be, who are given such extension in service under this rule, does not exceed two years or the period provided in the respective Act or rules made thereunder, under which their appointments are made."

According to the gazette notification: "The chiefs of the Central agencies currently have a fixed two-year tenure, but the government can now give three annual extensions from case to case basis."

On May 27, the Centre had extended the tenure of Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing, Samant Kumar Goel by one year. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also given an extension of one year beyond his tenure on August 12, 2021.

ALSO READ | CBI arrests 7 in alleged online child sexual abuse case; involvement of foreign nationals suspected

ALSO READ | Congress divided over Vir Das' 'I come from two Indias' monologue

Latest India News