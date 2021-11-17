CBI arrests 7 in alleged online child sexual abuse case; involvement of foreign nationals suspected

Follow us on Image Source : AP CBI arrests 7 accused in alleged online child sexual exploitation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday, arrested seven accused from various places including Delhi, Dhenkanal, Noida, Jhansi, and Tirupati, in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged online child sexual abuse & exploitation. The arrested accused are being produced today before the Competent Courts.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were allegedly sharing the links of CSEM videos on certain websites e.g. https://koflink.com, https://pdisklink.com, etc. It was also revealed that some individuals were involved in the trading of CSEM material.

CBI had registered 23 separate cases on November 14, against 83 accused on the allegations related to online child sexual abuse & exploitation. It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing & viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms.

It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts, and hosting of such content on social media groups, platforms, and third-party storage or hosting platforms.

On Tuesday, searches were conducted at around 77 locations including Tirupati, Kanekal (Andhra Pradesh); Delhi; KonchJalaun, Mau, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Siddharthanagar, Moradabad, Noida, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh); Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar (Gujarat); Sangrur, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur, Patiala (Punjab); Patna, Siwan (Bihar); Yamuna Nagar, Panipat, Sirsa, Hisar (Haryana); Bhadrak, Jajapur, Dhenkanal (Odisha); Tiruvalure, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu); Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur (Rajasthan); Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh); Jalgaon, Salwad, Dhule (Maharashtra); Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh) across 14 states in the country at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of electronic gadgets/mobiles/laptops, etc.

As per initial information, there are more than 50 groups having more than 5000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have the involvement of foreign nationals. The involvement of nationals of around 100 countries spread across various continents is suspected. CBI is coordinating with sister agencies through formal and informal channels.

The operation targeted over 50 social media groups having more than 5,000 alleged offenders sharing child sexual abuse material with some accused based in countries like Pakistan, Canada, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, the US, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the UK, Belgium, and Ghana.

