ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi for July 21 in National Herald Case

ED summons Sonia Gandhi: The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sri Lasya | New Delhi
Updated on: July 11, 2022 17:17 IST
ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. 

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia's son and senior Congress leader, was earlier questioned for five days and has spent over 50 hours at the ED office over five sittings with the investigators questioning him over multiple sessions and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a "political vendetta".

