Image Source : NCS Earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in Assam on Saturday. The quake was reported at 8.09 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 40 km west of Tezpur, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was 15 km.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur. This was the seventh tremor after the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday.

So far, no reports of any damage have surfaced.

