Earthquake in Assam: 6.4 magnitude quake jolts Northeast state; tremors felt in Meghalaya, north Bengal

6.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state, officials said. Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal, they said. The quake hit Sonitpur district at 7.51 am, they added. It was followed by two more jerks of 4.3 and 4.4 magnitudes at 7.58 am and 8.01 am, respectively.

Most parts of the region felt the impact of the massive earthquake as people ran out of their homes and other places in panic.

Many buildings in Tezpur, the district headquarters of Sonitpur, Guwahati and other places developed cracks.

Detailed reports are awaited regarding casualty.

Commenting on the earthquake, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a stock of the situation and spoke to the chief minister of Assam.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam."

