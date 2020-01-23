Thursday, January 23, 2020
     
6 students injured as school bus collides with cluster bus in Delhi's Naraina

Several students were reported injured after a school bus collided with another bus in Delhi's Naraina area on Thursday. The injured students were taken to a hospital for treatment.

New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2020 9:00 IST
Delhi bus accident
Image Source : ANI

Students injured in school bus accident in Delhi's Naraina area 

At least six students were injured after a school bus met with an accident in Delhi early on Thursday. The incident was reported from Naraina area of the national capital, where the school bus collided with a cluster bus. 

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 7.10 a.m. on Thursday regarding the accident.

The injured students were shifted to the Kapoor hospital with the help of locals.

"A fire call was received that a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Narayana area near the fire station. Around six school children got injured. More details awaited," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Details to follow..

