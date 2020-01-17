Luxury bus travelling from Gujarat catches fire in Thane; 25 passengers rescued

Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Luxury bus catches fire in Thane

A private bus in Maharashtra's Thane engulfed in flames in the wee hours of Friday. The incident was reported near Ghodbunder check post, where all 25 passengers on the bus were safely rescued. The incident took place at around 6.30 am on a luxury bus travelling from Gujarat to Thane city in Maharashtra, chief of disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

An autorickshaw driver noticed the blaze and alerted the driver, after which all 25 passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle, he said.

Two fire engines from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation were pressed into service, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

