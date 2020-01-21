KSRTC bus catches fire in Chitradurga; 30 passengers have narrow escape

A KSRTC bus carrying 30 passengers caught fire in Hiriyur Taluk of Chitradurga district in Karnataka. As per reports, the incident took place near Giddobanahalli. The driver reacted quickly and alerted all the passengers. It was because of his actions that the passengers had a close escape.

#Karnataka: A Bengaluru bound KSRTC bus from Belagavi caught fire & completely gutted near Giddobanahalli in Hiriyur Taluk of Chitradurga. 30 passengers in the bus had a miraculous escape as driver was quick enough to alert them. pic.twitter.com/6JJ8Y6KHxP — shashwat bhandari (@ShashBhandari) January 21, 2020

more details on the incident are awaited...