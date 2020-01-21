KSRTC bus catches fire in Chitradurga; 30 passengers have narrow escape

Tuesday, January 21, 2020
     
A KSRTC bus carrying 30 passengers caught fire in Hiriyur Taluk of Chitradurga district in Karnataka. As per reports the incident took place near Giddobanahalli. The driver reacted quickly and alerted all the passengers. It was because of his actions that the passengers had a close escape. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Published on: January 21, 2020 11:57 IST
A KSRTC bus carrying 30 passengers caught fire in Hiriyur Taluk of Chitradurga district in Karnataka. As per reports, the incident took place near Giddobanahalli. The driver reacted quickly and alerted all the passengers. It was because of his actions that the passengers had a close escape. 

more details on the incident are awaited...

 

 

 

