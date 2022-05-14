Delhi Mundka fire: Building owners Harish Goel, brother Varun Goel arrested | Top developments

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goel, company owners

Delhi Mundka fire: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goel, company owners of the building that caught on fire on Friday. 27 people had lost their lives in the incident. An FIR has been registered against them under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120 (concealing design to commit offense punishable with impris­onment) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that it is suspected that an explosion in an AC may have triggered the fire.

Here are the top developments of this story:

The fire broke out on Friday evening on the first floor of the building which housed a CCTV and router manufacturing company. Police officials broke the windows of the building to rescue people. In the tragic incident, 27 people had lost their lives and 29 people - 24 women and 5 men were reported still missing. Charred human remains were found on Saturday on the second floor of the building. The divisional officer of the fire department also informed that there was only one staircase due to which, people could not move out of the building. "There was only one staircase and because of that people could not go out. The building did not have proper NOC (from the fire department)," said Satpal Bhardwaj, Divisional Officer, Fire Department. On preliminary enquiry, it was found that it is a four-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies, the police said. All floors of the building were being used by the same company, police said. The building's owner, Manish Lakra, has also been booked. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached the spot and will examine the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives. He said Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured. According to fire department officials, information about the blaze was received around 4.40 pm following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building in which the fire broke out is located near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

(with inputs from KUMAR SONU)

