Delhi Mundka fire tragedy: CM orders magisterial inquiry, announces Rs 10L compensation for kin of deceased

Delhi Mundka Fire | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday visited the spot where a massive fire broke out in a 3-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station killing atleast 27 people.

The CM also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. A magistrate-level inquiry will also be initiated, the CM added.

Twenty-seven people have died so far in the blaze that ripped through the four-storey building on Friday. The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing and assembling company, the police have said.

The owners of the company, Harish Goel and his brother Varun Goel, who were detained earlier, have been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

