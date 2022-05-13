Delhi: Woman dies as major fire breaks out in building near Mundka metro station

Follow us on Image Source : @DELHICROWN Delhi: Major fire breaks out in building near Mundka metro station, 20 fire tenders rushed to spot

A major fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday, officials said, due to which a woman has died. Officials added that 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm.

The body of a woman has been recovered, they said.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

Delhi Police said that as per preliminary inquiry, it has been learned that the building is a 3-story commercial building generally used for providing office space for companies. "The fire initiated from the 1st floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras & router manufacturing company," they said.

The owner of the company is currently in police custody.

