Jammu: Four dead, 22 injured after passenger bus en route Vaishno Devi catches fire

Four persons lost their lives after a bus on Katra-Jammu caught fire.

Four persons lost their lives while 22 others were injured after a bus from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal, which is 1.5km away from Katra. After a preliminary investigation, it was found that the origin of the fire was the engine. The fire, however, spread to the entire bus later, said ADGP Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Babila Rakwal, Reasi, Jammu & Kashmir said the fire broke out after the tank of the bus exploded due to overheating caused by the weather.

In a tweet, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said: "Immediately after receiving information of Bus mishap at #Katra, just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner, #Reasi (J&K),Ms Babila Rakhwal. 2 casualties reported, injured shifted to Naraina Hospital.All possible help, financially and otherwise, will be provided to the injured."

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir expressed grief over the incident. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus incident in Katra. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," tweeted the office of LG, J&K.

