Asia's future depends on how India, China manage their simultaneous rise: Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi:

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has said that the future of Asia will depend substantially on how India and China manage their simultaneous rise. He described the two countries as major Asian powers, large economies and civilisational states, while underlining that their relationship involves both cooperation and competition.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, General Chauhan discussed the opportunities and challenges in India-China relations. He stressed that the relationship between the two countries cannot be viewed only through the lens of their boundary dispute.

India-China ties cannot be held hostage to border issues

General Chauhan said India and China cooperate in some areas while competing for influence and markets. He also noted that the two countries have differing views on various aspects of the regional and global order. "Our relationship with China cannot be held hostage only to boundary issues," Chauhan said, adding that there was a need for continued engagement with Beijing.

He pointed to India's participation in multilateral groupings such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS as important platforms for maintaining dialogue with China. According to him, managing the simultaneous rise of the two countries will have consequences extending beyond their bilateral relationship.

"The future of Asia, I believe, will depend substantially on how India and China manage their simultaneous rise," he said.

Pakistan remains a major security concern

On India's external security environment, the former CDS said Pakistan would continue to remain a major security concern, particularly because of cross-border terrorism. He referred to the presence of nuclear weapons between India and Pakistan and said they had created a form of stability at the highest level while contributing to instability at lower levels. He described this situation as the "stability paradox". Chauhan also said Pakistan's strategy had been aimed at reducing the space available for conventional military operations while expanding the scope for sub-conventional operations.

Geopolitical uncertainty poses major global challenge

Discussing emerging security challenges, Chauhan identified geopolitical uncertainty as one of the biggest concerns for global security. He said the old balance of power was weakening while structures of a new international order were still emerging. In such an environment, he stressed the need for India to remain prepared for a range of possible future challenges.

The former CDS emphasised self-reliance, reduced vulnerability, diversification of supplies and resources, and lower dependence on external sources as important elements of India's preparedness. His remarks come amid continuing shifts in the global strategic landscape, with India simultaneously managing its relationships with major powers and addressing security challenges along its borders.

(With inputs from ANI)

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