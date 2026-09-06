Modi govt sets 2029 target to make India drug free; to train one lakh 'Nashamukti Mitras', says Amit Shah

Panaji:

The Modi government has set 2029 target to make India drug-free. The prime minister is committed to make country drug-free to realise the dream of a developed India just as it worked to end the menace of Naxalism and terrorism, Shah said. The government will train one lakh 'Nashamukti Mitras' (Drug-free India Ambassadors) through the NCC, NSS, and 'My Bharat' platforms. The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs & Sports, and educational institutions have collectively resolved to make educational campuses drug-free.

"100% central assistance for capacity building and coordination. We will establish fully equipped Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) in every state of the country by March 27. The Ministry of Home Affairs will make appropriate arrangements to ensure forensic reports are available within 30 days; we have also determined over twenty-five components and action points to be implemented in a time-bound manner. I am confident that we will receive the cooperation of the entire nation in this three-year 'Drug-Free India' campaign," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

To make the mission success, the Ministry of Home Affairs and all state governments are working together. "Our roadmap and vision document are based on these four pillars - first: intelligence and operation-based enforcement; second: control over precursor chemicals and synthetic drugs; third: demand and harm reduction; and fourth: capacity building and coordination."

The government has also set a target to dismantle 100 international and inter-state networks and bring back 100 fugitives linked to narcotics cases to the country. "The Ministry of Home Affairs and the NCB will sharpen enforcement efforts by leveraging a strong foundation built on national policy, intelligence fusion, investigations into major cartels, and the sharing of inputs with states. State police, Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs), and district police will collaborate to create dossiers on kingpins, coordinate on backward and forward linkages, and conduct financial investigations into every case involving commercial quantities of drugs. We will make efforts to crack down on this," Shah said.

The government has assigned central agencies - CBI, ED, Financial Intelligence Unit to bring back drug mafias and trace the financial trail. "We will sharpen surveillance operations by deploying risk-based profiling scanners at airports and cargo terminals," said the home minister. "We have achieved significant success so far in destroying clandestine laboratories involved in the production of precursor chemicals and synthetic drugs. We have set a target to dismantle 100 such laboratories over the next three years. The Department of Revenue, Central Bureau of Narcotics, GSTN, and the Excise Department will work together to crack down on this issue," he added.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs.

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