Delhi's minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celcius; partly cloudy sky on forecast

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, on Monday. The relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent at 8.30 am. The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in New Delhi for this week is likely to remain below 10 degrees Celsius, said IMD.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, while the maximum temperature was 20.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Several homeless people were seen taking refuge in night shelters as the national capital struggled under coldwave conditions.

Commenting on the facilities at a night shelter in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, its caretaker Amit Kumar Mehra said, "Many facilities are given here including blankets, hot water, two-time meals, medicines, and tea. All facilities are free."

"There are currently 16 people living here. We provide them with basic necessities including food. We have first aid kits ready and doctors also visit twice a week but in case if there is an emergency, we immediately take them to the hospital," said the caretaker of a night shelter located in Lodhi Road.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital was recorded as "very poor" as the Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 389 in the morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 "severe".

